Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch are the top candidates of the left for the federal election in 2021. In an interview, they surprised with a statement.

Berlin – Janine Wissler has only been the party leader of the Left since the end of February 2021. With the radical left-wing movement and the East German pragmatist Dietmar Bartsch as the top candidate, the party is now entering the Bundestag election on September 26th.

Risky Choice? Wissler’s demand for a nationwide rent cap only caused a stir a few days ago. Now comes the next surprise. In an interview with the mirror Wissler explained that she saw “squatting as a legitimate means” to draw attention to the housing shortage.

Interview with top candidate Wissler: “Squatting is a legitimate means”

Squatting is certainly “not the solution to the housing shortage and also not the most popular instrument,” said Wissler. “But I find it problematic that those are criminalized who occupy long vacant properties and houses or put them to a useful use, while those who artificially reduce living space and leave it empty for speculative purposes can do so undisturbed.”

The land could not multiply, stressed Wissler. “Squatting is a legitimate means of drawing attention to this.” The decisive factor, however, is that the municipalities are enabled to take action against unfounded vacancies. On the question of the MirrorWhen the expropriation was legitimate, the leader of the left replied: “If it serves the common good”.

Interview with left boss Wissler: “We reject all forms of violence”

Regarding the increase in left-wing extremist acts of violence observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the co-top candidate in the federal election said: “We reject all forms of violence. In recent years, however, I have not heard anything about left-wing extremists embezzling explosives from the Bundeswehr, murdering people or operating weapons depots. “The murder of the Kassel district president Walter Lübcke and the attacks in Halle and Hanau had shown how great the danger was Right-wing terrorism is. “Anti-fascist alliances have done more education about right-wing structures than the constitutional protection offices with their thousands of employees,” said Wissler mirror. (dpa / tkip)

