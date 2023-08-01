Schouten and De Jong are among the most heavily protected people in the Netherlands, but they are anything but silenced by this. In Crime de la Crime the criminal lawyers want to discuss high-profile cases and legal themes such as stalking, the pressure on the legal profession and the murder of a good friend, Peter R. de Vries, every week. “Too often we notice that there are many misconceptions about law and justice and we want to discuss this in an accessible way,” says Onno de Jong.

"They will provide this extensively with their expertise, unvarnished opinion, but also a good sense of humor," adds journalist Charlene Heezen, who acts as a discussion partner and sometimes referee in this podcast. "The men certainly do not always agree with each other." Peter Schouten: ,,I'm left and Onno is quite right. We are very different from each other, but that is what makes us such a good team."

Crime de la Crime can be listened to from August 1 via the AD and other podcast platforms.

