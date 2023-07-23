Working as a DJ did not bring him satisfaction. After a panic attack, Yehudi Moszkowicz (42) radically changed course. The dyslexic secondary school student said goodbye to nightlife, obtained his pre-university education diploma within a few months and became a lawyer. Ten years after the controversial opening of his Utrecht office, the outcast Moszkowicz scion takes a remarkable step in his career.
