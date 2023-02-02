The relatives of Peter R. de Vries, lawyer Derk Wiersum and key witness Nabil B. can hold the state liable for immaterial and material damage on the basis of the hard conclusions of the Dutch Safety Board, says top lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops against this site. The leaked draft report would show that the police and judiciary have made many mistakes in the field of security. “This can certainly serve as a basis for further legal action.”

