Italian prosecutors accuse Messina Denaro of helping to organize the kidnapping of 12-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo in 1993 | Photo: Reproduction/ Twitter

Italy’s most wanted man, mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested on Monday after three decades on the run. He was detained in the Sicilian capital, Palermo, according to the country’s carabinieri police division. Denaro, a murderer convicted and wanted for 30 years, is considered the leader of the organized crime group Cosa Nostra and was the subject of the series The most wanted in the world from Netflix.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement that the arrest was “a great victory for the state, which shows that it never gives up in the face of the mafia”. General Pasquale Angelosanto, who leads the Carabinieri’s special operations squad, said Messina Denaro was arrested at a private clinic in Palermo, where he was receiving medical care.

Denaro Prison. Playback/ Twitter

He was sentenced to life in prison – in a trial he did not appear in – for his part in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. The mob boss faces a new sentence of life in prison for involvement in Rome bomb attacks , Florence and Milan in 1993.

The arrest marks the latest in a series of captures. Last year, Rocco Morabito, then Italy’s second most wanted fugitive and leader of the powerful ‘Ndrangheta mafia group, was arrested in Brazil after 28 years on the run and extradited to Rome. In 2006, police arrested Cosa Nostra boss Bernardo Provenzano, who police called “Capo di Capi”, or boss of bosses, after a 43-year manhunt.

Italian prosecutors accuse Messina Denaro of helping to organize the kidnapping of 12-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo in 1993 in what they said was an attempt to dissuade his father from testifying against the mafia. The boy was held captive for two years before he was strangled and his body dissolved in acid, prosecutors said.