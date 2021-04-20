Ms. D’Alesio, do I always have to cook pasta “al dente”?

Felix Hooß Coordinator for premium content at FAZ.NET.

Yes. With pasta, regardless of whether it is dry, fresh or filled – i.e. all but baked ones – the golden rule is to cook it “al dente”. Then it is easier to digest. If the pasta gets too soft, it will lose its flavor. It must have a real bite.

How do I get the perfect pasta?

There are a few easy steps. First of all, we need a pot that is big enough. In it we bring the water to a boil and add salt. The amount depends a bit on your own taste, but the water should already taste like salt. So that the pasta doesn’t get too soft, I use the cooking time indicated on the packaging as a reference. But if, for example, it says “Cooking time eleven minutes”, I start trying after five minutes to see if it is good.