With videoJade Anna van Vliet (19), with more than 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, one of the largest influencers in the Netherlands, says she has not had her period for a year until recently. She blamed it on the stress surrounding the first time she and YouTuber Gio Latooy broke up last year. “My whole body went crazy.”
Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
04-11-23, 18:41
