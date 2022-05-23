As Tom Cruise’s career took off at the same speed as fighter planes after the release of “Top Gun: Passion and Glory” by Tony Scott (1986 ), that of his co-star, the actress Kelly McGillis did not go the same way. In the 1980s, when the actress was on her way to becoming one of the biggest names in the industry, she was suddenly out of fashion.

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski, revealed the reason why some of the stars of the first Top Gun movie were not part of this sequel. In an interview with the Insider medium, the director said that he did not consider the return of Kelly McGillis or Meg Ryan, both with a very important role in the original 1986 film because their plots “were not stories that they were launching.”

McGillis was Tom Cruise's partner in the first film, while Ryan was the wife of Maverick's partner, Nick Goose Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). "I didn't want all the stories to always look back. It was important to introduce some new characters," explained Kosinski.

The story they do deal with is that of Goose’s son: Rooster Bradshaw (Miles Teller) who will be trained by Maverick through Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer). Photo: Paramount Pictures.

The actress version

Kelly McGillis She said in an interview for Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that she was not invited to participate in the sequel, that the producers had not contacted her and launched a dart against stereotypical Hollywood beauty canons: “I’m too old, I’m fat , I look my age and this is not what is sought for the film. I prefer to feel safe in my skin and true to my age than to value other things, “said the actress.

In that same interview, McGillis, 64, says she’s retired from Hollywood , although he has had some small roles recently in some tapes. “I think my priorities in life changed. It wasn’t like an important decision that I made to leave, it was just that other things became more important. I love acting, I love what I do, I love doing theater, but I don’t know. For me, my relationships with other people became much more important than my relationship with fame.”

Kelly McGillis today

McGillis lives in North Carolina, where she is a drama teacher and helps in a rehabilitation clinic for women with addictions (she herself experienced the effect of drugs). She was divorced twice and has two daughters, Kelsey Lauren (30) and Sonora Ashley (27) as a result of her relationship with her last husband, millionaire businessman Fred Tillman. After many rumors speculating about her true sexual identity, McGillis made her homosexuality public. Therefore, in 2010 she decided to take another big step in her life by marrying real estate executive Melanie Leis, whom she would divorce a year later.