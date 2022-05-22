“top gun” It hit theaters in 1986 by the hand of Tom Cruise ; this was one of the first roles of the Hollywood star. Now, almost 40 years later, the sequel “Top gun: Maverick” has not only impacted the Cannes Film Festival, but various cinemas have already enabled preview functions, since its official launch is from May 26.

However, many wonder if they will be able to see the film through a streaming platform. In that sense, here we tell you everything about that possibility.

Tom Cruise at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

What is “Top Gun: Maverick” about?

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete Maverick Mitchell is in the right place, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and dodging the rise in rank that would send him into a tailspin.

He finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

However, he will soon have to face an uncertain future and the ghosts of his past, for which he will be drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears; which culminates in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to pilot it.

Where and when can you see “Top gun: Maverick” by streaming?

In recent statements, Cruise has made it clear that he opposed a streaming premiere of “Maverick.” This means that he was not going to allow the film to reach an online service on the same day it arrived in theaters, which does not prevent him from joining a streamer over the weeks, after passing through the rooms.

Thus, because the film is a production of Paramount Picturesit is expected that, after its theatrical exhibition window, is announced for release on Paramount Plus.

As for the date, there is a good chance that 45 days will have to pass first for “Top gun 2″ to be added to the aforementioned service, or it could even be extended to 50 days. With that in mind, it could be available around July 9.

All this in the event that another platform does not go ahead to offer it as its next ‘tailings’.

However, if it reaches Paramount Plus, its reproduction would not represent an extra cost. You might even be able to watch it for free, as there is currently a seven-day free trial for new users.