“Top gun: Maverick”, the sequel to the 1986 classic, returns with an action-packed installment. Although Tom Cruise has won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, little is said about Val Kilmer and his memorable role as Iceman. The actor returned in this second part and got help from artificial intelligence for his affected voice after a hard throat operation.

After a long stretch of 35 years, Cruise and Kilmer They have crossed paths again thanks to the cinema, but the course of both up to this point was not the same.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp answered as Jack Sparrow to a fan who gave him her support when leaving the court

Val, who is now 62 years old, underwent emergency surgery in 2015 due to cancer and lost his voice “as I knew it”.

“Top gun: Maverick” surprised critics with a special screening at CinemaCon 2022 and everything seems to indicate that the film with Tom Cruise will please fans. Photo: Paramount Pictures

But the above was not an impediment for Tom Cruise to want the interpreter of Iceman back, whom he considered more than essential for the sequel.

YOU CAN SEE: Amber Heard and Camille Vasquez: viral video shows awkward question about “Aquaman”

“In the first one, I really worked really hard to get him in the movie, because he’s a tremendous actor, and I wanted him to play that character. You see that scene from ‘Top gun: Maverick’ and it’s very special. It is very special. He’s beautiful,” Cruise revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Val Kilmer’s voice

Val Kilmer was diagnosed with a tumor in his throat in 2015 and had to undergo a tracheotomy and undergo various treatments that ended up affecting his voice considerably.

Val Kilmer. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: “Scooby Doo” for adults: HBO Max reveals new preview with “Velma” in gore scene

On his return as Iceman, the actor had the support of the company Sonantic to restore his voice and use it “both in artistic projects and in his daily life.”

The result of this artificial technology can be heard on YouTube, where the same entity published a video in which Kilmer’s voice is clearly heard recounting his experience.