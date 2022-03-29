Top Gun: Maverickthe new movie of the film saga with Tom Cruiseis shown with the third trailer official in Italian. The film will debut in theaters on May 25th.

As you probably know, Tom Cruise learned how to fly a plane for Top Gun: Maverick, delivering on his commitment to do not use doubles and shoot even the most risky and eventful scenes in first person.

“Lieutenant Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise), one of the best aviators in the Navy, after more than thirty years of service is still in the only place he wants to be. Avoid the promotion that would no longer allow him to fly, and once again pushes the limits, courageously testing new aircraft “, reads the synopsis of the video.

“Called to train a special team of Top Gun academy students for a secret mission, Maverick will meet Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), nickname ‘Rooster’, son of his old flight mate Nick Bradshaw ‘Goose’. “

“Struggling with an uncertain future and the ghosts of his past, Maverick will have to face his deepest fears to complete a very difficult mission, which will require great sacrifice on the part of all who choose to participate.”