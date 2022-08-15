The impressive run of Top Gun: Maverick at the box office, with collections in the USA they practically have surpassed those of Avengers: Infinity Waralthough the figure is not yet official, and which now approach the top 5 ever in the US domestic market.

Top Gun: Maverick received a further acceleration this past weekend, as the Hollywood Reporter reportedly expanded its distribution to additional theaters, leading the Tom Cruise film to the top of the line. 700 million dollars as regards the US domestic market, while globally it is around 1.35 billion dollars.

This, as far as the US market is concerned, represents a remarkable goal: it means that Top Gun Maverick has practically surpassed a colossus like Avengers: Infinity War, having previously also surpassed the first The Avengers and Titanic.

Top Gun: Maverick, a scene from the movie

If the figure were officially confirmed, it would also mean that the film is likely to soon surpass even Black Panther, which stopped at $ 700,059,566.

Considering the thrust the film directed by Joseph Kosinski still enjoys, it is almost certain that it is destined to surpass even Black Panther, which would already position him in the fifth position in the historical ranking in the US, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($ 936 million), Avengers: Endgame ($ 858.3 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($ 804.7 million) and Avatar ($ 760 million). All this always with regard to the US domestic market, while at the global level the situation is decidedly different, considering also Infinity War it is still very far away, with over 2 billion dollars collected.

However, it should also be noted how these results were achieved by Top Gun: Maverick despite a much less pushed marketing than other films in the global ranking of the US box office, practically incomparable to the commercial empire on which Marvel productions can count, for example. .

Last June we saw that Top Gun: Maverick had hit the billion dollar mark, making it the first Tom Cruise movie to reach that milestone. On the video game front, the film was honored by a film-focused expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which you can learn more about in our dedicated special.