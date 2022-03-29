Top Gun: Maverick has a new trailer that confirms the release date in Italian cinemas. The pilot is about to return to the cinema after more than thirty years, and he does it in style and without abandoning the face that has made generations dream: Tom Cruise.

The motorcycle and breathtaking action of Top Gun: Maverick are really about to make their return in style, as can be seen in the new trailer announcing the release date: May 25, 2022.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is based on the characters made by Jim Cash and Jack Epps. In this film we see Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, one of the best aviators in the Navy who didn’t want to give up flying. In fact, he preferred to avoid a promotion and now his role is to test planes and train a special team. Yup, the Top Gun team who will have to go on a secret mission.

It will be here that Maverick will meet Rooster and his old comrade in arms, Goose. In a whirlwind of action, Top Gun’s iconic pilot: Mavericl will have to fight between a troubled past and an increasingly uncertain futurein order to be able to carry out his mission even seems to require a huge sacrifice on the part of all the participants.

Along with the new trailer and release date, Paramount also released a new poster, along with the full cast list: Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

We just have to wait for May 25th listening to Berlin’s Take My Breath Away, in order to prepare for take-off in the best possible way. Furthermore, it would be really useful to recover the first movie, by doing so you will also be more prepared about the various events and maybe you will even see some easter eggs, if there are any.