“I have a date,” Powell said of returning to jets for Top Gun 3, speaking on an episode of the Happy Pad Confuse podcast alongside Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

It had already emerged previously that the series could become a trilogy, but until now it was thought that the complexity of the production, in addition to the extremely busy schedule of Tom Cruise would make it impossible to think concretely about a new chapter in the short term, but Powell said he already has an “appointment” set for the start of work, although he could not reveal anything else.

With the overwhelming and also rather unexpected success, at least at these levels, of Top Gun: Maverick it is reasonable to expect that Paramount has no intention of giving up the franchise so easily, and the recent words of Glen Powell they seem to confirm not only that it is Top Gun 3 planned but also that there is already a period set for the start of production .

A still long production

The actor in question has a supporting role, but as Hangman he still represented one of the most important characters in Top Gun: Maverick, so his return in a sequel is quite logical.

A scene from Top Gun Maverick

“There’s going to be some very interesting stuff that will be announced soon… but it’s all confidential at the moment,” Powell explained. “I talk to Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer regularly, and there’s stuff going on and it’s all really exciting.”

In short, the question is still vague but there is at least the certainty of a return of Top Gun: “I don’t know yet when I’ll be back, but I’m sure that there’s a jet waiting for meat some point in the future.”

There is no official script yet, so the waiting times could still be long. On the other hand, the production of Top Gun Maverick was particularly long and complex also due to the desire of the authors to use real elements as much as possible.

The actual scenes shot inside the cockpits of airplanes and the use of real aircraft took a long time, so we can expect something similar for the next Top Gun, so it’s hard to predict how long it might take, but at least there seems to be confirmation that the third film will be made.