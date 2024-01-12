Earlier in the week, Tom Cruise signed a deal with Warner Bros. to film a pair of films still in development. However, it has been announced that this will take a while to happen, since the actor still has a couple of commitments with Paramount. Not only is the next Mission Impossible film still in production, but it has been confirmed that top gun 3 It is a reality.

According to Deadline, Paramount and Tom Cruise are already working on top gun 3, which will also bring back Miles Teller and Glen Powell, as well as producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison. For its part, the report has mentioned that it is still unclear whether Joe Kosinski will direct or produce.

This revelation calls into question, once again, the plans between Cruise and Warner Bros. In addition to Top Gun 3, Cruise is also working on Mission: Impossible 8 along with Paramount, as well as the film that will be recorded in space in collaboration with NASA and Universal Pictures. In this way, it is clear that there are a couple of years left before the contract that was signed at the beginning of the week has clear results.

Let us remember that Top Gun: Maverickthe second film in the series, hit theaters last year, and was a resounding success. This film became Cruise's most successful film to date, grossing more than $1.49 billion worldwide, winning an Oscar for Best Sound, and a nomination for Best Picture in the 2023 edition.

Although details are scarce at the moment, It remains to be seen what kind of movie Cruise and Paramount will give us this time around.. On related topics, you can learn more about Top Gun 3 here. Similarly, Top Gun: Maverick It is now available on streaming services.

Top Gun: Maverick is a great movie, and I can't wait to see what plans Tom Cruise has for a third film in this series. The only thing that is clear to me is that we will listen Danger Zone once again, and it is very likely that we will see Miles Teller and Glen Powell shirtless. I just hope that the film is a success for all fans of the series.

Via: deadline.