Titanic from 1997 has raised a total of $659 million and is now in eighth place of greatest successes in the United States. Just above Top Gun state Avengers: Infinity War (678 million). The top 5 consists of Black Panther (700 million), Avatar (760 million), Spider Man: No Way Home (804 million), Avengers: Endgame (853 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (936 million).
The film Top Gun, released in May, has raised more than $1.3 billion worldwide to date. This makes it the most commercially successful film that protagonist Tom Cruise has ever made.
