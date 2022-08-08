Titanic from 1997 has raised a total of $659 million and is now in eighth place of greatest successes in the United States. Just above Top Gun state Avengers: Infinity War (678 million). The top 5 consists of Black Panther (700 million), Avatar (760 million), Spider Man: No Way Home (804 million), Avengers: Endgame (853 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (936 million).