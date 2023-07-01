Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Ukraine’s counter-offensive has been criticized several times in a short space of time. This annoys General Saluschnyj enormously – especially since you make profits.

Kiev – Ukraine’s counter-offensive was expected for months, now it’s underway and has even brought some partial successes to Kiev in the Ukraine war – but there is still criticism. The operations fell short of Western expectations, it said. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also said recently that not everything is going as well as one would like.

On the battlefield, however, things are seen differently. Valeriy Saluschnyj, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, is downright annoyed by the speculation and criticism of his armed forces. “It makes me angry,” said the general in an interview with the Washington Post. According to him, his troops are advancing every day, even if it’s just 500 meters.

Ukrainian commander ignores criticism of counteroffensive: “That’s their problem”

In the fight against Russia, Zalushny and his soldiers have been faced with a real Herculean task for a good 16 months: the Ukrainian military usually has to defend itself against a larger, better-armed Russian force. His troops have to fire at least as many artillery shells as the enemy, the general said, but because of limited resources they are sometimes outnumbered by ten times.

“This isn’t some show that has the whole world watching and betting or anything. Every day, every meter is paid for in blood,” said Zalushnyj. It might not be as fast as “the observers” would like it to be, “but that’s their problem,” he added. Zalushnyy emphasized that the counteroffensive would progress faster if more weapons and fighter jets were received.

Kiev has repeatedly stated in the past that air superiority is needed in defensive combat. In the West, however, one was rejected after the other for months. Poland, on the other hand, declared its willingness to give the Ukrainian army combat aircraft from old GDR stocks. In the meantime, a “fighter jet coalition” led by the USA is said to have given in and will deliver this year – but details on this are hardly known.

Ukraine war: According to analysts, the counter-offensive has not yet fully developed

According to analysts, Ukraine has not yet launched the main thrust of its counter-offensive. Not all specially prepared troops have been sent to the front. Deployed troops, however, still appear to be looking for weaknesses in Russia’s defenses — such as at Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksey Resnikov also turned to everyone who doubted the success of the counter-offensive – and was combative. The gains that have been manageable so far are just a “preview” of what is to come, he said Financial Times. (nak)