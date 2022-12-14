The Top Gear presenter profession is not entirely without risks, as it turns out.

At Top Gear there are always weird antics with cars. That’s why you watch the program, but of course it’s not all harmless. This became apparent in 2006, for example, when Richard Hammond crashed hard in a drag racer and was in a coma for two weeks.

Another accident has now occurred during the filming of Top Gear, reports the BBC. This time, Andrew Flintoff (aka Freddie) is involved. The accident took place on the well-known Top Gear test track in Dunsfold.

Medical assistance was immediately on the scene and Flintoff was taken to hospital. The good news is that his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The accident also reportedly did not happen at high speed.

It is not yet clear what exactly was filmed and what went wrong. A BBC spokesman said details would be made available in due course. We have to do with that for now.

For those who haven’t watched Top Gear in recent years: Freddie Flintoff has been the presenter trio with Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness since 2019. The 45-year-old Flintoff was previously best known as a cricket player.

The former Top Gear presenters have not come through without crashes in recent years either. Hammond of course crashed hard in 2017 with a Rimac One and James May made another big bang this year with a Lancer EVO. Fortunately, they both escaped unscathed. Let’s hope Flintoff didn’t suffer any permanent injuries either.

