The Top Gear crash in December was more serious than the first reports suggested.

Doing all kinds of crazy things with cars can make for very entertaining TV, but an accident is always lurking. Richard Hammond has twice come away from a crash that could have been fatal. Last December it was hit again, when one of the new Top Gear presenters (Freddie Flintoff) crashed.

At first it was not clear what exactly had happened, but it seemed to be relatively easy. The situation was not life-threatening and it was also said that the crash had not happened at high speed.

In recent times, little by little more information has come out and it turns out to have been a nasty crash. Also for those who were there. According to The Daily Mail some attendees are even traumatized. For that reason, several employees would still report sick.

What exactly happened? The cause of the accident is unknown, but we do know that Freddie crashed with a Morgan Super 3 (the new three-wheeler). That’s about the worst car to crash because you have minimal protection and no airbags. Flintoff was also not wearing a helmet.

As a result, he suffered serious injuries to his jaw and broke several ribs. To make matters worse, medical assistance left much to be desired. There would have been no stretcher available and it took three quarters of an hour before he could be taken away by helicopter.

After the crash, further Top Gear recordings have understandably been halted. It is also not clear whether Flintoff will return as a presenter. And in addition, there are also employees for whom it has not gone down in the cold clothes.

