Once upon a time, not so long ago, Sunday evening was the moment you looked forward to. Then you rushed home to be in time for Top Gear. You felt completely melancholy when you heard the first notes of ‘Jessica’ by The Allman Brothers.

That was with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. However, after we became aware of the word fracas, the BBC was faced with a challenge. How did you replace three perfectly matched top players?

Initially, a star ensemble of Chris Evans, Matt Leblanc, Sabine Schmitz, Eddie Jordan, Chris Harris and Rory Reid were allowed. It turned out that the combination of Leblanc, Reid and Harris was the best. However, in 2019 Leblanc and Ried left to do other things. Chris Harris stayed and was joined by Andrew Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness.

Considering the ratings, that was the best combination since May, Hammond and Clarkson (who continued with The Grand Tour). That went well for a long time, until December of last year (2022). Then Flintoff crashed on the track. This was followed by a lawsuit regarding damages. According to quantity publication The Sun, this amounted to around £9 million.

Since the accident, the Library the recording of the program was halted. That was still ‘until further notice’ at the time, but it has now been announced that the recordings will no longer be resumed in their entirety. That means no Top Gear on television.

That’s a big laugh for the BBC, because Top Gear was a real cash cow. Especially during Clarkson’s period, it was the television program that made the most money.

This specifically concerns the Top Gear television series. Top Gear the magazine will continue to exist, including its videos, with Ollie Marriage and associates. Also the website, including the Dutch (hello guys!!!), will also continue to exist.

