The gingerbread nuts are almost coming out of your nose again and fleeing from Christmas carols on the radio is now impossible. This means that the end of the year is in sight and that it is time for the Top Gear Awards again. And 2023 also brought a lot of great things for car enthusiasts. Here is an overview of the absolute highlights of this year.

In Top Gear Magazine 223, which will be published on December 21, you can read our detailed explanations of exactly why these winners are so fantastic. For now, here is the overview – with our Car of the Year 2023 at the bottom, of course. And of course we are looking very carefully at what 2024 will have to offer. And no: the V8 will not be dead next year either.

Shaker of the Year: Tesla Cybertruck 'The Cybertruck is less a vehicle and more a celebrity, hunted everywhere…'

Manufacturer of the Year: Lamborghini ‘Lamborghini understands the current supercar landscape better than anyone…’

Bargain of the Year: Dacia Spring ‘Yes, the Spring is cheap underneath, but well rated…’

Luxury Car of the Year: Rolls-Royce Spectre ‘The Specter is without a doubt an automotive highlight…’

Hypercar of the Year: GMA T.50 ‘How refreshing to find a car that knows exactly what it is for and presents itself so clearly…’

That’s all you need of the year: BMW M3 Touring ‘The BMW M3 hits a home run on every level…’

Design of the Year: Toyota Land Cruiser ‘It’s not a state-of-the-art car, just a big 4×4 with a ladder chassis, but it feels like a modern Land Cruiser – and that’s a good thing…’

Circuit Car of the Year: Porsche 911 GT3 RS ‘It’s the most extreme track-oriented 911 ever…’

GT of the Year: Aston Martin DB12 'The DB12 is the heart of Aston, it is the cornerstone. It is one to be proud of…'

Family Car of the Year: Kia EV9 ‘It’s one of the most interesting cars of 2023, not because of what it can do, but because of what it represents…’

Performance Car of the Year: Honda Civic Type R ‘This is a car that can perform on your favorite back road every day of the week, and still put a smile on your face every now and then during a weekend track day…’

Innovation of the Year: Koenigsegg CC850 Engage Shift ‘Christian von Koenigsegg has more eureka moments than most – he doesn’t act like the rest of us…’

Eco-warrior of the Year: Volvo EX30 ‘An EX30 probably has a long lifespan and emits little emissions…’

Lifetime Achievement Award: Adrian Newey ‘The man considered by many to be the best F1 designer ever…’

Top Scorer of the Year: Max Verstappen ‘We don’t really have to explain much about this…’

Car we are most looking forward to in 2024: Ford Mustang 'Bloody hell, it's a muscle car with a DRS system from F1…'

Teardropping Moment of the Year: Lightyear exit ‘The solar car turned out to be too good to be true…’