MChampions Manchester City have thrown leaders Arsenal out of the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s star selection around Erling Haaland won the fourth round game in the English Football Cup on Friday evening 1-0 (1-0).

Dutch international Nathan Aké (65th minute) took the lead after Argentinian world champion Julián Álvarez hit the post just before.

In the Premier League, coach Mikel Arteta, who is on good terms with Guardiola, have London’s side five points clear of City with a game under. On February 15, both clubs meet in the league.

Ortega saves

In the early stages in Manchester, the two top teams were evenly matched, but the visitors had better chances. The former Bielefeld Stefan Ortega in the city gate, who gets his chance of probation in the cup, was forced to parade by Takehiro Tomiyasu (5th) and Leandro Trossard (21st).

The Citizens, captained by national player İlkay Gündoğan, initially played a little less purposefully – and Kevin De Bruyne flicked the ball just wide of the goal (25′).

In the second half, Manchester took the lead, the Guardiola team was temporarily superior. Aké made an assist from Jack Grealish, who rebounded the ball after Álvarez’s attempt. Arsenal increased the pressure in the closing stages, but City defended strongly. The round of 16 in the FA Cup starts on March 1st.