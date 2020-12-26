After the end of the Champions League, United above all has to deliver, because the Europa League is certainly not as valuable as a successful season in the Premier League. The Red Devils’ last appearance in Leicester in July, which was won 2-0: “It was a difficult test for us. We passed it”, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recalled at the press conference, but of course he knew that it was going to be a completely different game now.

Leicester has already prevailed against top teams like Manchester City and only a few days ago Tottenham this season. United has been warned, but comes away with the recommendation of the maximum point yield so far. So curtain up for a real top game!

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, comes to Birmingham with a clear remedy: They got 7-0 on Sunday from Liverpool on the lid. Coach Roy Hodgson said that his team was not so bad, but Liverpool was so good, but the Eagles in the Midlands cannot perform again as they did in the biggest home bankruptcy in club history.

After two games without a win, Southampton has slipped out of the international seats, so the Saints will want to score three times again in London before West Ham United wait for the end of the year. Can the Saints continue their so far strong season?

What about Chelsea? After two bankruptcies in a row, the Blues have recently recovered and defeated West Ham 3-0. Fifth place is solid, but nothing more. The young troupe has not really got started yet, but has often indicated its potential. A success at Arsenal would definitely look good on Chelsea, even if the opponent is currently not himself.

At home against Newcastle it’s almost a formality, United regularly picks up packages at the Emirates. It wasn’t until July that the Citizens won again 5-0. Newcastle is also not in good shape right now: First there was only one point against the newly promoted Leeds and Fulham and then they were eliminated in the league cup against second division Brentford. Newcastle’s next three games: City, Liverpool and Leicester. Difficult times at the Tyne, with relegation ranks eight points away.

The opponent does not speak for it at all. Everton recently defeated the top teams Leicester and Chelsea and then scored three points against the staggering Arsenal. The Toffees are back on the Champions League course and will be able to cope with the end of the league cup. Everton will do everything possible not to be the first team to lose to Sheffield.