It’s Boxing Day in the Premier League again! This year he has some delicacies ready again: Seven of the current nine best teams are in action, with Leicester City and his pursuers, second in the table Manchester United even meet them directly and open the day with a top game. In the evening there will be the London Derby among other things arsenal and Chelseain which the Gunners in particular are doomed to win. Sheffield United also wants to finally win – will it succeed against Everton today?
Boxing Day starts right away with an epic fight between Leicester City and Manchester United! The Foxes are currently second, four points behind leaders Liverpool. United are right behind with one point less than Leicester. “It has all the characteristics of an absolute thriller, doesn’t it? There’s a lot at stake,” wrote ex-City pro Gerry Taggart, who analyzed the game in advance on Leicester’s website.
After the end of the Champions League, United above all has to deliver, because the Europa League is certainly not as valuable as a successful season in the Premier League. The Red Devils’ last appearance in Leicester in July, which was won 2-0: “It was a difficult test for us. We passed it”, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recalled at the press conference, but of course he knew that it was going to be a completely different game now.
Leicester has already prevailed against top teams like Manchester City and only a few days ago Tottenham this season. United has been warned, but comes away with the recommendation of the maximum point yield so far. So curtain up for a real top game!
After Aston Villa narrowly escaped relegation last season, the Villans are one of the positive surprises of the current season and are in ninth place. Villa is currently even close to the international places.
Crystal Palace, meanwhile, comes to Birmingham with a clear remedy: They got 7-0 on Sunday from Liverpool on the lid. Coach Roy Hodgson said that his team was not so bad, but Liverpool was so good, but the Eagles in the Midlands cannot perform again as they did in the biggest home bankruptcy in club history.
December has a tough game plan for newly promoted Fulham FC: Manchester City and Liverpool were the first opponents, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle are now followed by the next top teams with Southampton on Boxing Day and Tottenham a few days later. Fulham have not won this month to date, but have drawn at least three times recently.
After two games without a win, Southampton has slipped out of the international seats, so the Saints will want to score three times again in London before West Ham United wait for the end of the year. Can the Saints continue their so far strong season?
The crisis club Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC meet in the London Derby of Boxing Day. The Gunners had the worst start to the season in the club’s history, are currently only 15th and have not won the league since November 1st. Above all, the offensive is terrible to look at and cannot score goals, with coach Mikel Arteta merely pointing out a lack of luck. It finally needs points, otherwise it will actually be a season of relegation battle.
What about Chelsea? After two bankruptcies in a row, the Blues have recently recovered and defeated West Ham 3-0. Fifth place is solid, but nothing more. The young troupe has not really got started yet, but has often indicated its potential. A success at Arsenal would definitely look good on Chelsea, even if the opponent is currently not himself.
Manchester City is not lacking much to advance into the top group, only the too many draws ensure that Pep Guardiola’s team is only eighth. Liverpool at the top are now eight points away, so only wins for City really count.
At home against Newcastle it’s almost a formality, United regularly picks up packages at the Emirates. It wasn’t until July that the Citizens won again 5-0. Newcastle is also not in good shape right now: First there was only one point against the newly promoted Leeds and Fulham and then they were eliminated in the league cup against second division Brentford. Newcastle’s next three games: City, Liverpool and Leicester. Difficult times at the Tyne, with relegation ranks eight points away.
Two points from 14 games are historically bad and therefore fit the traditional club from Sheffield perfectly. Seriously: The blades’ season start is worrying. After almost going to Europe last year, everything looks like relegation. Unless Sheffield catches up and finally wins – maybe on traditional Boxing Day?
The opponent does not speak for it at all. Everton recently defeated the top teams Leicester and Chelsea and then scored three points against the staggering Arsenal. The Toffees are back on the Champions League course and will be able to cope with the end of the league cup. Everton will do everything possible not to be the first team to lose to Sheffield.
Leave a Reply