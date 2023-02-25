Why is the Darmstadt defense so good?

DThe people of Darmstadt have internalized that they are a top team in the league. A relentless defensive attitude is the basis of everything for them. And the most-chosen back three gives coach Torsten Lieberknecht the opportunity to set up three of his central defender “towers”. In this way, the spaces remain narrow for the opponents and the airspace in front of your own goal is largely closed. In addition, goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen has not only developed into an emotional, but also a virtually flawless expert in his position.

With only 16 goals conceded after 21 match days, the “lilies” are by far the best defensive in the league. Defender Christoph Zimmermann has already passed through a number of stations in his career. “I’ve always had a good relationship with the people around me and those behind me. But this understanding and this emotionality here are unique,” ​​says the summer newcomer.

20 league games undefeated – what’s behind it?

They always hit the back and the front somehow. This simple calculation does not do justice to the team, which has been undefeated in the league since mid-July. In this team, which has hardly changed after the strong last season and is therefore extremely well attuned, every player in every tactical formation knows exactly what he has to do and when. The SVD is able to generate a lot of power and pressure and can also launch a creative, fast and often highly effective attacking game.

A combination that wears down almost every opponent at some point. In addition, there is a real mental muscle armor, nourished by the self-confidence of their winning streak. The “lilies” were able to turn back three games after falling behind to win. The way the team deals with injuries is also special. The failures of the central players Tobias Kempe and Yannik Müller recently in Rostock (1-0) are actually bad news. You can trust them to deal with it. “You could see that every player here is keen on their bets and does their job when they come in,” says attacker Phillip Tietz.







Where are the dangers still lurking in the struggle for promotion?

With all the stability – the Darmstadt are not sovereign who can only beat themselves. Rather, the vast majority of the 14 victories of the season were not just narrow (ten by just one goal), but were won with a lot of sweat and dedication. The advantage over the second division competition is not immense, and a trend reversal can happen quickly.

The upcoming games could already decide how this season ends. This Saturday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the 2nd Bundesliga, on Sky and Sport1) the “lilies” meet HSV at home, after which the duels with the pursuer Heidenheim and fifth-placed Kaiserslautern with the former SVD trainer Dirk await cobbler.







Does the 0:5 against HSV still matter?

0:5 – and that in a home game. Last season, Darmstadt suffered a lot in the second half of the season against HSV. According to statements from the “Lilien” camp, that no longer matters – especially since the direct revenge in the first leg this season was successful with a 2-1 win in the Volksparkstadion. But of course the memories are formative of that February afternoon at Böllenfalltor a year ago, when HSV striker Glatzel single-handedly made it 3-0 for the Hanseatic League after 13 minutes.

At that time, the Darmstadt team suffered a system failure on many levels – something that has not happened to them this season. And ultimately paid a high price for it in the final bill. Because it was only because of the goal difference – which was enormously improved in a direct duel – that HSV snatched the relegation place from the “Lilies” for promotion to the Bundesliga.

The people of Darmstadt didn’t really bother with grieving over the missed coup in the summer. But coach Lieberknecht let it be known that he would have thought his team capable of a relegation coup against Hertha BSC in their condition at the time. Now the SVD has everything in their own hands to reach their goal as second division champions.