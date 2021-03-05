E.This German Clásico is not in the title duel, but the tingling sensation is still huge. On the way to the next championship, league leaders FC Bayern want to show their strength against Borussia Dortmund as the biggest rival of the past decade. “Games against Dortmund are always something special,” said coach Hansi Flick. “The duels of recent years have shown that, they were games at a very high level.” And BVB would love to topple the big Bavarians from the top of the table in the next edition.

16 months ago Flick sat for the first time as head coach of Munich in a Bundesliga game on the bench – against Dortmund (4-0). The 56-year-old didn’t want to look back on Friday, he was already fully focused on the ever explosive test of strength on Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). “It is important that we accept the game in such a way that we can get into the fight from the start,” said Flick, who won all of his four competitive games against Dortmund.

The two Champions League round of 16 do not meet at eye level this time, the fifth in the table Dortmund has no real chance of the cup with 13 points behind the Munich team. A victory in the Munich arena over the club world champion, who was successful four times in a row in a direct duel, would be extremely valuable for prestige as well as points for the premier class qualification.

Some lessons for BVB

“It always crackles in the Clásico,” said BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke. The fact that Dortmund is not in the top 4 for the first time since 2016 before the Bundesliga hit does nothing to change that. “It remains a top game,” agreed Bayern President Herbert Hainer. Flick warned against the “absolute class” of Dortmund, who with their exquisite offensive could pose problems for the repeatedly vulnerable Bayern defense. But actually everything speaks for Bayern, who tied super talent Jamal Musiala to the club until mid-2026 on Friday.

Unlike Borussia, who made it into the semi-finals in the cup, the Munich team, long since eliminated in the cup competition, had a full week of training. While the series champions’ failure series has largely ended, the guest has to worry about the indispensable regulars Jadon Sancho (9 templates) and Raphael Guerreiro (8). And in Munich there were recently many lessons in six depressing Bundesliga games with zero points and 3:26 goals. “I always have the feeling that it always clicks at FC Bayern,” said sports director Michael Zorc.

In the shooting competition of the two best offensives in the league, the goal-scorer duel between Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland involuntarily comes into focus. Against Cologne Lewandowski scored his seventh multiple goalscoring in a game this season in a 5-1 draw and overtook Haaland (6) in this category. And the Pole, who chases Gerd Müller’s legendary 40-goal mark, has not scored more goals in competitive games against any other club than against Dortmund. Both embodied “enormous hunger for goals,” said Flick.

With BVB colossus Haaland, Kimmich had unpleasant experiences in a clash in the last duel in a 3-2 success in November. Kimmich was injured at the time, but he left that behind for a long time. “We are a few points ahead, but Dortmund has the quality to play along. Therefore, in the end, the mentality may make the difference, ”said the 26-year-old and called for“ absolute will ”. Especially against Dortmund.

With the return of Thomas Müller and Leon Goretzka after their corona infections, Flick also has the core cast for midfield headquarters. The “re-entry” against Cologne was not a problem, reported Müller, who increased his account as the best assists in the league to eleven at 5: 1. “An important win came out that helps us to stay at the top of the Bundesliga with a bit of an advantage.” Against Dortmund, Serge Gnabry, who also returned successfully against Cologne, is set to be followed by another. World champion Benjamin Pavard will not return to the team until the coming week after his coronavirus infection.

Borussia are hoping for momentum thanks to the cup success this week in Mönchengladbach and after two 2: 3 defeats in Munich in the Supercup and League they want to finally take something with them. “We showed in both games that we were getting closer,” said coach Edin Terzic.