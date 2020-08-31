Russian national team midfielder Alexei Miranchuk will continue his career at the Italian Atalanta. On Monday, the 24-year-old will fly to Bergamo, where he will undergo a medical examination and sign a long-term contract with the bronze medalist of the last two seasons of Serie A. At first, it will not be easy for the Russian to fit into Gian Piero Gasperini’s playing model, which is based on constant pressure, but gradually he is able to noticeably add and reach a new level.

Tune with Gasperini

“Atalanta” is the author’s project of Gasperini. It was with this specialist, who took over the team in 2016, that the modest club from Bergamo turned into a thunderstorm for the authorities of Serie A. Therefore, the principles of the 62-year-old coach are extremely important. First of all, the mentor is very patient with his players and supports them. For example, ex-Spartak player Mario Pashalich was a rotation player during his first rental season in Italy. The Croat had difficult periods, but the coach constantly supported Mario both personally and in public. Pashalich himself has repeatedly stated that his progress is entirely the merit of Gasperini. The same was said by the German defender Robin Gosens, who in three seasons at Atalanta has become one of the best laterals in Europe. That is, the coach selects performers for his vision of football and brings them to mind.

Gian Piero Gasperini, head coach of the Italian Atalanta Photo: Global Look Press / Giuseppe Zanardelli / Lapresse

– Alexei got into a nice team, to a cool coach, – Oleg Veretennikov, the top scorer of the top division of the Russian championship in the history (143 goals), noted in a conversation with Izvestia. – Atalanta show very modern combination football, which Miranchuk is able to fit into. In general, he made the right decision, deciding to try his hand at Italian football. Alexey is a fairly versatile player, capable of showing himself in Serie A. I really want him to succeed.

An important point: basically, Atalanta took players either for free, or for very little money. Over the six years under Gasperini, the club only once went into negative transfers, having sold players for € 85 million during this period.The Bergamaski decided to invest in Miranchuk, having paid about € 14.5 million for him. This is the fourth most expensive transfer after Duvan Zapata (€ 26 million), Luis Muriel (€ 20 million) and Mario Pashalich (€ 15 million).

Duvan Zapata in the Serie A match AC Milan – Atalanta Photo: Global Look Press / www.imagephotoagency.it

– Gasperini is a qualified coach who has assembled a nice team for very little money for European football, ”Dmitry Galyamin, ex-defender of the Russian national team, former Dynamo sports director, told Izvestia. – And if we talk about the amount paid for Miranchuk, which appears in the press, it is quite consistent with his abilities and the current situation. The prices for the players are dictated by the market, besides, the Russian’s contract expired a year later. You can be indignant and say that Miranchuk was sold cheaply. But that doesn’t make any sense. Believe me, if Lokomotiv had better offers, they would have gained more for their pupil. We can say as much as we like that our players cost € 30-40 million, but this is just talk. At the same time, this is very decent money for Atalanta.

Role of Miranchuk

Another point is Gasperini’s tactical flexibility. He has principles: a high line of defense, involvement in the creative play of central defenders and a complex system of pressing. But Gian Piero is not a dogmatist, he uses enough options to organize an attacking game. This is important, because with a high degree of probability Miranchuk will be focused on creation. On the flanks, Alexei is definitely not needed. They now represent a cross between lateral defenders and extreme hawas, motor Gosens, Castagne and Hatebur work there. The support zone is also not for Miranchuk. With selection and efficiency, he is all right, but there are Freuler, Tamez and De Ron, who is sometimes pushed aside in defense.

Miranchuk can be useful to the new team in different ways of building the game, any of which implies active participation in the pressure, which starts at someone else’s penalty area. The first scheme is when the triangle of the attacking trio is turned with the tip down. Here, below the forwards, the Argentinean Gomez often acts, who at 32 is worn like a young man. Can Miranchuk replace the veteran? Quite. Firstly, it has the necessary playing qualities. Secondly, Gomez is able to play better. As in the return meeting with Valencia (4: 3), when he paired with Ilicic acted closer to the opponent’s goal.

– Atalanta looked very decent in the 2019/20 season, only bad luck prevented them from reaching the Champions League semifinals (the Italian club lost to PSG – 1: 2), – Dmitry Galyamin continued. – That is, Alexey moved to a very strong team. So far, of course, it is difficult to say whether Miranchuk will regularly appear in the first team, but if Gasperini manages to keep the backbone of the team this offseason, then Alexey will enjoy playing with such partners. And he will noticeably grow as a football player.

Former Lokomotiv player Alexei Miranchuk says goodbye to fans after the 6th round match of the Russian Football Championship among Premier League clubs between FC Lokomotiv and FC Zenit Photo: RIA Novosti / Petr Olizarov

Again, this option implies a powerful (Zapata – Muriel), and hybrid (Zapata / Muriel – Gomez / Pashalich), and light attack. The latter option is also an opportunity for Miranchuk to be located higher himself. That is, in the role of “ten” or “false nine”. The competitors will be Pashalich, Gomez and Malinovsky. In place of one of the forwards, Muriel and Zapata, who had productively spent last season, and again Gomez with Pashalich.

A separate topic is Josip Ilicic, who was covered with depression, and now he is thinking about ending his career. If the Slovene pulls himself together, he is also a direct competitor to Miranchuk under any scheme.

– Competition has not hindered anyone yet, on the contrary, it only contributes to progress, – continued Oleg Veretennikov. – Plus, apart from a very tense tournament – Serie A – Atalanta will play in the Champions League and the Italian Cup. So there will be enough playing time for all the attacking players of the club, including Alexei.

Alexey Miranchuk is a graduate of Lokomotiv Moscow. The midfielder made his debut for the main team in 2013. For nine seasons as part of the capital’s club, Miranchuk played 228 matches, scored 43 goals and made 45 assists. Together with Lokomotiv, the midfielder became the champion of Russia, won the Cup three times and once the country’s Super Cup.