The Cruz Azul Soccer Club renewed its squad for the Apertura 2023 tournament, made many modifications to all its lines and finally decided to end its relationship with several “sacred cows”, however, the offensive zone has not yet It has been able to be reinforced to their liking and the board continues trying to get a forward center for Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti.
With everything and the arrival of Diber Changingthe intention of the directive is to bring in another striker and several names have been mentioned, such as Alan Pulido, Tepa González, and Roberto de La Rosa.among others, but without being able to close an incorporation.
In this way, in the last hours, the own ‘Tuca‘ left the door open for the arrival of new reinforcements. and from the portal Go Blue They have advanced which strikers “close” to Liga MX who are free and could be freely signed by the sky-blue team.
The North American forward does not have a club, after his past in Mexican soccer where he wore the colors of the Strip, he returned to the United States with the New England Revolutionbut since June it was not taken into account, so it is waiting for an offer.
The return of Marco Fabian Mexican soccer has been uneventful, his steps with the Bravos and Mazatlán FC did not leave him anything good and he is without a team in search of one last opportunity to close his career with dignity.
The player has a semester without a team, after being separated from the Braves at the beginning of the year, he has a celestial past and awaits a new opportunity to continue his career.
like his partner ironhe was also left without a team at the beginning of 2023, the player became part of the national team and is looking for a new opportunity.
The Colombian attacker was left out of Las Águilas and is analyzing his options to continue his career, apparently he has many proposals and hopes to make the best decision for his future.
The Ecuadorian striker has been out of the Comarca Lagunera since February and to date has not been able to settle in a new team.
