Lautaro from 8, Gaich a disaster, Lammers doesn’t score anymore: the best and worst of the 33rd round of Serie A
From a fantasy football point of view, it was a round full of goals, with many forwards scoring. Let’s analyze the “tops” and “flops” of the day.
Top
—
The undisputed protagonist of the 33rd day is Boulaye Dia (66 credits). The Salernitana striker scored a hat-trick in the 3-3 draw against Fiorentina, reaching fifteen league goals. The excellent performance against the Tuscans earned him an 8 in his report card. Lautaro Martinez (82) obtained the same rating thanks to his brace – the second in a row – and the assist which contributed to Inter’s victory. Edin Dzeko (46) also played a leading role in the 0-6 win against Verona, scoring two goals and finding his way back after four months (his last goal in the league was on 4 January against Napoli). The former Manchester City striker got “only” a 7.5, an important mark for fantasy coaches.
Flop
—
In the defeat of Verona is the contribution of Adolf Gaich (24 credits). The Argentinian striker opens the ball with an own goal that effectively delivers the match to Inter. Rated 4 also for Sam Lammers (18), a forward from Sampdoria who does not have a significant impact. The 4.5 awarded to Laurienté (42) closes the triptych of underperformance: the black-green winger hasn’t scored in 7 games and has shown a significant drop in form in the last few games.
May 5, 2023 (change May 5, 2023 | 7:12 pm)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Top #Flop #33rd #Dia #exploits #Dzeko #rebirth #Laurienté #crisis
Leave a Reply