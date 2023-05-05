From a fantasy football point of view, it was a round full of goals, with many forwards scoring. Let’s analyze the “tops” and “flops” of the day.

Top

—

The undisputed protagonist of the 33rd day is Boulaye Dia (66 credits). The Salernitana striker scored a hat-trick in the 3-3 draw against Fiorentina, reaching fifteen league goals. The excellent performance against the Tuscans earned him an 8 in his report card. Lautaro Martinez (82) obtained the same rating thanks to his brace – the second in a row – and the assist which contributed to Inter’s victory. Edin Dzeko (46) also played a leading role in the 0-6 win against Verona, scoring two goals and finding his way back after four months (his last goal in the league was on 4 January against Napoli). The former Manchester City striker got “only” a 7.5, an important mark for fantasy coaches.