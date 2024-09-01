Five Nights at Freddy’s It is without a doubt one of the most popular and beloved video game sagas of all time, a franchise with incredible titles, pioneers of modern indie horror, which completely revolutionized the industry, creating innovative stories and gameplays that have enamored many people for many years.

The new title of the franchise was recently released, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit; so, taking advantage of the popularity and euphoria of the fandom recently, in this article we will talk about the best FNAF video games.

We should mention that this list will only include mainline FNAF games, excluding spin-off titles, mobile games, and arcade games. This is because these products are practically commercial garbage in most cases and are not worth including in the list.

A journey through time through Five Nights at Freddy’s

10 – Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

The infamous third installment of FNAF brought several very interesting things, as it is set in a future where the pizzeria is abandoned and completely in ruins, where for the first time we will face the great villain of the saga, the evil William Afton, alias Springtrap.

As for the story, it was quite important for FNAF, as always through its classic minigames; because in this title we learn very interesting and sinister things.

Source: Scott Cawthon

The reason this title is in last place is due to the lack of animatronics beyond Springtrap (since nightmares are technically not real), since although they make the game feel dark but lacking diversity in mechanics, where night after night the only thing that changes is the change in difficulty.

9 – Five Nights at Freddy’s

For this article to exist, this legendary game had to have existed first, Five Nights at Freddy’s 1 He is indisputably the pioneer of indie horror as we know it today.

FNAF 1 is a title that came out back in 2014 with a tiny budget, which laid the foundations for the enormous franchise that it is now, which has one of the largest communities on the internet thanks to the hidden history of the video game, its incredible stories and characters.

We all agree that this is a simple game, however, within its simplicity hides a very fun title starring the original animatronics, great difficulty, gameplay and a very sinister aesthetic.

8 – Ultimate Custom Night

As the name suggests, this is a video game where we can choose and modify the enemies we will face during the night, which we can select from an immense list with practically all the characters in the saga.

Ultimate Custom Night It’s a game that can be quite difficult and features an incredible number of characters, easter eggs and story details.

Finally, there are several theories regarding the logic of this title, the most famous being that in the video game we play as Willian Afton in his passage through hell after dying, where all the children he killed come seeking revenge, torturing him for the rest of eternity.

7 – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Unlike what we are used to, FNAF Sister Location He tried to bring a breath of fresh air to the series, literally getting out of the office chair and taking us through the entire pizzeria to confront the animatronics.

This title takes place over 5 nights as always, however in this game it is completely different from the rest, since each level will be completely different, because throughout the dark story we will do very interesting activities that will make our hair stand on end, testing our resistance to terror.

Perhaps the only problem with the game is that it is too linear, because beyond having a good story and graphics, it becomes somewhat stressful, since it feels like you are being led by the hand throughout the entire game, which is technically true (if you have already played the game you will understand), but it is still tiring.

6 – Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator

After the success that was Sister LocationFive Nights at Freddys returned in 2017 with a rather interesting video game, as fans were surprised to learn that the new FNAF game would be a tycoon, a rather strange concept to combine with the games of the saga, but one that certainly gave a great surprise.

The game features a tycoon where we can run our own pizzeria, bringing in several animatronics previously seen in the series. The title also features interesting and fun mini-games, prizes and most importantly: questions from the story finally resolved, through the aforementioned activities.

During the nights we face the animatronics in a format that returns to the classic formula of FNAF games: sit in the chair to survive Freddy and his friends.

On the other hand, between each night we will be able to interview the souls of some reconstructed animatronics to discover very interesting and dark data.

This was supposed to be the last title in the main series, however this ended up being uncertain when it arrived. FNAF Security Breach. We still don’t fully understand what’s happening with the timeline of these games and how many more times we’ll see Springtrap return from the dead.

5 – Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

After the first title, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 It completely revolutionized the gameplay of the games in the series, as it presented one of the most varied and innovative gameplays in the history of FNAF games.

A video game that came out just a few months after the first one, but with a higher budget due to the rapid growth and fame of FNAF 1.

However, the highlight of this title is not its gameplay, but rather that it was the beginning of the hidden history of the franchise, starting with the theories that would create one of the largest fandoms on the internet.

Personally, we believe that this is one of the best games in the series, however, it could currently be considered a somewhat outdated title with mechanics that are already widely used in modern games, but at the time it was a revolutionary game.

4 – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted

This is a video game focused on virtual reality, which presents amazing gameplay, full of mini-games and challenges based on the most important titles and events in the history of FNAF, but with a first-person experience that greatly increases the terror.

The title is quite fun and is full of very innovative and interesting mini-games. The graphics are also amazing for being in virtual reality and the amount of details and secrets is huge.

Its DLC, Curse of Dread Bear; It’s pretty dark and continues the innovative level design of the base game, still being pretty fun but with even greater difficulty and terror.

3 – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach fulfilled the dream of a generation of children, since after 7 years we were finally able to move freely around the pizzeria and run away from the animatronics as we always dreamed.

The gameplay of this title is undoubtedly one of the best, as it is based heavily on exploration and puzzle solving, combined of course with the terror of being chased at all times by animatronics inside a huge pizzeria full of secrets and dark corners.

The game has its ups and downs in terms of the fear it can generate, and it often becomes quite monotonous, as we can only dedicate ourselves to walking and walking for a while. However, all this is compensated by its good gameplay and its good story.

We cannot deny that in terms of terror many times the title is not up to par with other FNAF games, however it redeems itself in its DLC, Security Breach: Ruin; since it is set in a scenario with the Pizzaplex and the animatronics completely in ruins, which is quite creepy.

2 – Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

This title will always be remembered as the one responsible for half of the children having the worst nightmares for years, this could easily be considered the most terrifying video game in the series.

In FNAF 4 we will have to combine our hearing with our reflexes to survive a total of up to 8 nights (3 almost impossible secret levels) against the darkest designs that these animatronics have, the “Nightmare”; names that fit them like a glove.

1 – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit

We come to the most recent installment of the saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pitis a title based on one of the FNAF books with the same name, this completely changes the essence of the games in a very innovative and cool way. This being a graphic adventure a 2D game with a super nice and original pixel art style.

Despite its apparent simplicity, the game is actually quite scary and has an amazing story, animations, characters and graphics, full of many details, mysteries and unexpected plot twists.

The game is completely canon to the FNAF story, plus It has up to 3 completely different endingswhich is why replayability is the order of the day.

In our opinion, it is one of the best games released by the franchise, but tell us, what did you think of this title? Have you played it yet? Let us know through the channel Discord from TierraGamer.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

As you will notice, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 1 It was so good that they had to create a sequel, which is much superior to the first, and that’s saying a lot.

This game polishes up what we saw in the first one quite well, as it is full of fun minigames and interesting activities but this time based on the most recent titles in the franchise, which gives an incredibly fresh air to this second part.

Remember that this is only our opinion, but we would like to know yours, tell us what your top video games are. Five Nights at Freddy's