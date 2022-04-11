This is according to research by news agency Reuters † Documents that have been viewed by the news agency show that it concerns, among others, the Belgian European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders. At least four other top officials were allegedly targeted by the ForcedEntry spy software between February and September last year, according to Reuters, according to the documents and information from an insider.

The hacking attempts came to light after Apple sent messages to thousands of iPhone users last November saying they were “targeted by spy attacks.” It is still unclear who used the Israeli spy software in an attempt to hack the top officials. It is also not known whether the hacking attempts were successful. Both the European Commission and Apple declined to comment on the Reuters report.

From 19 April, a specially set up committee of the European Parliament will investigate the use of surveillance software in European member states. “It is not the first time that we see European institutions being spied on,” D66 MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld responds on Twitter. “But an attempt to hack into a top official’s phone goes one step further.”

It is crucial to find out who did it, says In ‘t Veld. ‘Is it possible that someone tried to influence the decision-making of the European Commission?’