The cost of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has dropped by almost a quarter. This is reported by the publication Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

According to the project catalog, Apple’s top flagship is available in Russia for at least 85,020 rubles. At the start of sales – in November – the device was available for 110 thousand rubles. At the same time, the basic cost of the device in the official Apple store has not changed.

“The smartphone was in short supply, so the price for it dropped very slowly,” the journalists noted. The flagship gadget turned out to be the record-breaking largest phone of the American company. The device received a 6.7-inch OLED display, a five-nanometer Apple A14 Bionic processor, six gigabytes of RAM. Also, the smartphone has a triple camera with 12 megapixel lenses each and a lidar.

For less demanding users, the authors recommended taking a closer look at the basic iPhone 12, the cost of which dropped to 60 thousand rubles. Also in the range of Apple smartphones there is a more budget model. The iPhone SE introduced in the spring of 2020 can be purchased for 34 thousand rubles.

The last time the cost of the iPhone 12 Pro Max fell below the psychological mark in early April. Then the experts noticed that the basic model of the gadget became available for 91 thousand rubles.