American citizens hint at their greatest concerns ahead of the mid-term elections held this Tuesday. According to the latest polls, the economy seriously affected by the war in Ukraine and the increase in violence in the country are the issues that most concern the electorate, but also others such as abortion and immigration. The position of Democrats and Republicans in this regard will have its mark today at the polls.

Inflation

Concern about the economic situation in the United States is increasing in households. And the war has been especially influential in this area. In recent months, alarm has grown over the rising prices of consumer goods and the uncertainty of each family as to whether or not they can make ends meet. The Republicans have echoed this concern and during the campaign they have taken advantage of repeatedly blaming the Democrats for the unbridled increase in fuel prices, a factor of extreme importance in a country accustomed to moving around by car.

According to a Gallup poll, 37% of voters thought their biggest concern was inflation last May, almost two months after the war in Ukraine broke out. But the figure has risen to 46% in October. The percentage is even higher in the latest survey published on Sunday by ‘ABC News’ and ‘The Washington Post’, which reveals that 77% of citizens consider it essential to fight rising prices. The CPI has risen since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic put the world on edge. At that time it was at 1.4%, but a year later it increased to 7% and this year it stands at 8.2%. Transport (12.6%) and food (10.8) are the sectors that have risen the most compared to culture (4.1%) and education (3.1%), which have hardly seen the rise in prices . Biden has promised Americans to “do whatever needs to be done” to bring down inflation.

Crime

Crime, the increase in violence and gun control, especially as a result of mass shootings both in schools and in other locations such as supermarkets or in the middle of the street, is another of the great concerns of the American electorate. 69% think that it is a very important issue to deal with for the governing party, according to the latest poll by ‘ABC News’ and ‘The Washington Post’. Those surveyed were also asked about which formation maintains a position closest to theirs regarding the internal security of the country. While 38% support the Democrats (up three points from February), 36% run for the Republicans (up fifteen percentage points). However, insecurity has become a huge burden for the Biden party, which has not managed to fulfill a single one of its promises against the increase in crime, largely because the war in Ukraine and the economic crisis have kept busy. In the first four months of this year there were more than two hundred mass shootings in the US and robberies and assaults have become an unbearable scourge in cities like Baltimore or San Francisco, where they have quadrupled.

abortion

In recent months, the interruption of pregnancy has made headlines in the North American press after last June the Supreme Court of the United States repealed the right to abortion in the country, returning that power to the States, thirteen of which automatically made it illegal (like Missouri or Mississippi) and others limited it. Since then, many women have been forced to travel to another state in order to interrupt their pregnancy, and this fact will have a lot of weight in the legislative elections this Tuesday. 62% of the electorate believes that this issue is important, of which 40% consider it very important.

Immigration

The immigration issue is a headache in the United States, where even former Republican President Donald Trump urged the erection of a wall on the border with Mexico to prevent the illegal transit of people from one side to the other. According to the latest survey by ‘ABC News’ and ‘The Washington Post’, 59% of citizens are concerned about it and affirm that this problem is important. Of this number, 50% think that it is, in fact, very important. Republicans have made a banner of this issue during the election campaign, accusing Biden of being too “soft” with his immigration policies. The president wants to promote a reform on the border with Mexico to speed up asylum, but after today’s midterm elections. He would need the support of both Houses, which would be very difficult if the Republicans win.

political violence

The American giant has severe problems and the parties accuse each other of creating them or not solving them. Political resentment can reach the electorate and succumb to confrontations. This is one of the fears of citizens, according to surveys, which reveal that 88% worry that political divisions will intensify to the point that there is a greater risk of political violence. Where is the problem? 31% of the electorate blames the Republican side for inciting the violence, while 25% thinks that the Democrats are to blame. However, there is 32% who blame both parties equally.

Climate change

Climate change has devastating effects on the global economy, health and environment. This was demonstrated by a 1,656-page report that former Republican President Donald Trump shot down without thinking twice two years ago. “I don’t believe it,” he admitted then. He does not seem to be concerned about this situation, but the citizens are. At least 48% of them, of which 36% think that it is a very important problem. This percentage of the electorate leans more towards the Democratic position. In this sense, the Senate approved last August a key law on climate change, based on an ambitious plan by President Joe Biden, for which some 370,000 million dollars would be invested to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in 40% before 2030.