The Africa Cup 2022 begins now and these are the 8 teams that more options have to win the title:
The Aguilas de Cartago may be one of the covered for this tournament. One of the great advantages they have is that they have an affordable first phase, against Mauritania or Gambia. Its two big stars are Sliti and Khazri.
Nigeria’s potential heading into this Africa Cup is tremendous. Iwobi, Iheanacho or Ndidi give a lot of physical display and quality to the attack. Still, Osimhen’s last-minute casualty is a heavy blow. Their defense fails them a bit, but they should fight for the title until the end.
Another of the great favorites always before starting each Africa Cup is Cameroon. They have no longer had Eto’o, who is now the president of the Federation. However, the Choupo-Motig, Anguissa, Ekambi or Onana on duty form a great block that should also go very far.
They will have two bones in the group stage such as Ghana and Gabon. However, the level shown in the qualifying phase for the World Cup is one of their main supporters and they have to hold on to that state of form. They will not have Ziyech but they will have players of the level of Bono, Munir, En Nesyri or Achraf, known especially in Sevilla.
Elephants were seen on a ‘small scale’ at the Tokyo Games. The squad they carry is of an incredible level. Pepé, Kessié or the great revelation of this year in the Champions League, Sebastien Haller, give luster to the Ivorian team. Pay close attention to their offensive potential
Equally at the bloc level, Egypt doesn’t have as many big names as other teams. Still, against Mohamed Salah he is an incredible asset to qualify for the title. They are the most successful team in the history of the Africa Cup and the pharaohs will have their chances in this edition
Senegal is possibly the team with the best squad of all. Mendy in the goal, Koulibaly in the center of the rear, Gueye in the pivot and especially Mané in the front make it a very complete block. They already lost the 2019 final against Algeria (1-0) and they will not want to miss another great opportunity to be champions
More than thirty-three games without defeat. No one seems equipped to beat the Fennecs. In CAN, Algeria stands out as the best placed to succeed. The eleven barely moved with always stars like Youcef Belaïli, Youcef Atal or Riyad Mahrez. Long awaited, this selection has enormous pressure on the shoulders. She arrives as the African champion and recent winner of the Arab Cup.
