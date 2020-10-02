The new infection that has literally taken over the world is not selective. After all, not only ordinary citizens of various states suffer from it. Despite rather extensive precautions, news is often heard that the coronavirus was found in one or another major politician

AiF.ru has collected the case histories of the world’s political heavyweights, who spoke about their illness, and whose recovery history was followed, without exaggeration, by the whole world.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson became practically one of the first to get acquainted with the new virus in practice. On March 27, 2020, the media reported that the British Prime Minister had tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, he noted on Twitter that he “developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.” He recorded a video message in which he said that he had a fever and a persistent cough.

Having received the results of the analysis in his hands, the politician went into self-isolation, but at the same time remained in the working order. “I will continue to lead the government’s response via videoconference and we will defeat the coronavirus,” he said.

Then everyone closely monitored the health of the British Prime Minister. His condition began to deteriorate, and on April 5 he was taken to the hospital of St. Thomas – this was recommended to him by the doctor against the background of the fact that the politician did not have a fever, and the cough persisted. A little later, Johnson’s condition worsened even more, and so that he was transferred to intensive care. At the same time, Johnson was not connected to the ventilator, limiting himself only to oxygen support. It was noted that the prime minister responds to treatment and “interacts with the staff”. And on April 9, Boris Johnson was transferred to a regular ward, after which his recovery continued.

On April 13, the media started talking about the prime minister’s recovery, and soon he returned to full-time work.

Prince Charles

Another infected top echelon politician, also from Britain, is prince Charles… The news that the heir to the British throne had contracted coronavirus spread around the world on March 25. Then the positive results of testing for the infection were reported by local media with reference to the statement of the royal residence of Clarence House.

A member of the royal family, in fact, got off with a slight fright, as he had been ill in a mild form. He felt good and even worked quite fully from home. Despite the fact that Prince Charles is already over 70, in his case everything worked out.

Spouse of the British heir Camilla also tested for coronavirus, but her test was negative. The couple spent the period of self-isolation necessary in such a situation together in their home in Scotland.

The prince spoke about his condition during his illness in his video message. He noted that the pandemic was a strange experience for him. In addition, he thanked the doctors and all employees of shops and pharmacies who, in such a difficult time and under the threat of infection, continue to work for the benefit of citizens. “Having gone through the process of being infected with the coronavirus, fortunately with relatively mild symptoms, I am now on the other side of the disease. However, I continue to observe social distance and general isolation. As we have all seen, the coronavirus is a strange, frightening and disturbing experience, when it is impossible to be near relatives and friends, and the usual course of life is disrupted, ”said Prince Charles in his video message.

Prince Albert II

Also among the first people infected with coronavirus was Prince of Monaco Albert II… The fact that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 was reported on March 19. At the same time, as the monarch himself noted, his first symptoms appeared on March 15. And it was a common cold. “I haven’t lost my sense of taste or smell. At first it looked like a runny nose was starting. The cough did not start immediately. After that, the temperature has already risen a little, but these are all rather mild symptoms, ”the prince said in an interview with RTL France radio station.

On March 31, the Royal Palace of Monaco announced that the ruler of the state had recovered. Also in the statement, it was noted that the health of the prince was monitored by doctors, who, on that very day, allowed him to end quarantine. The prince is declared recovered and in good health. It was also indicated that, despite the fact that the prince would like to be reunited with his family, he will continue the isolation regime for some time.

The prince himself continued to work for the good of his country during his illness.

Silvio Berlusconi

On September 2, 2020, it became known that a rather bright politician was infected with the coronavirus, ex-Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi… Public fears were inspired by his advanced age – after all, the politician is already over 80 years old. After receiving the test result for coronavirus infection, he announced that he would quarantine at his residence in Arkor.

“As a result of the tests carried out due to the precautionary measures, Berlusconi was diagnosed with a new type of coronavirus. He continues to work from his residence in Arkor, where he will spend a period of quarantine, ”the politician’s spokesman said. He also added that Berlusconi will continue to take an active part in preparations for the elections, which were scheduled in the country for September 20-21.

On September 4, the Italian was hospitalized in Milan. Before that, the infection had been asymptomatic, but after a couple of days, signs of the disease appeared, although not severe. However, given the patient’s age, it was decided to keep him in the hospital, where he spent 12 days. As Silvio himself noted, it was hardest for him in the first three days. He noted that this disease was the most difficult test in his entire life.