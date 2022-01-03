Dubai (WAM)

Golf is one of the sports that receives a growing interest in Dubai, as large numbers of fans of this game accept it, whether from inside or outside the country, thanks to the distinguished infrastructure that Dubai enjoys for this sport, including world-class stadiums and equipment, which made the emirate become one of the world’s leading sports. A prestigious position as one of the important destinations that fans of the game flock to from different countries of the region and the world, whether to play golf or enjoy the major tournaments hosted by Dubai annually with the participation of the world’s elite stars of the game. Among the important #Dubai_destinations in this context, the “Top Golf Dubai” sports and entertainment complex located in the Emirates Golf Club comes as the latest addition to the strong infrastructure of golf in Dubai, as the complex is characterized by its advanced technical equipment and the variety of options it provides to its patrons from an opportunity to train in the game And enjoy a wide range of digital and virtual games in addition to a wide range of entertainment activities that suit different members of the family, including live music performances and unique dining experiences. The mega complex “Top Golf Dubai” covers an area of ​​more than 60,000 square feet, can accommodate 1,100 guests, and consists of three floors with a large rooftop terrace. The complex includes 96 temperature-controlled halls that allow privacy for anyone who seeks to play golf, in a cheerful atmosphere with family or friends, as each hall can host about six players at a time. In the complex, there are more than 300 modern digital screens that not only allow players to follow the extent to which the ball has reached after each strike, but also offer a set of digital games based on virtual reality technology, where the actual strike of the ball in the training hall is combined with that used in one From several digital games available on the screen. Top Golf Dubai did not neglect to include the features of luxury, as the complex includes three luxurious suites for VIPs, each of which is equipped with its own halls equipped with high-definition TVs and a private lounge with luxurious service. The venue is also equipped with large TV screens that allow guests to enjoy watching sports matches, and the complex is an ideal place to relax with its distinctive views of Dubai Marina.

The complex includes three restaurants serving a variety of delicious and varied dishes and cuisines to the visitors of the place, which also includes halls to host social events, family gatherings, corporate parties and friends gatherings throughout the year. The Banker Mini Golf provides an exceptional virtual experience related to the world of sports in general, including racing competitions, cricket, falconry, tennis, horse and bicycle racing, football, rugby and certainly golf. The “Top Golf Dubai” complex also includes “The Yard” lounge, which allows its guests the opportunity to enjoy live music, and The Yard terrace offers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors after work or on the weekends, and visitors can also relax in the restaurant “The Loft” located in The upper floor of the complex overlooks the charming Dubai Marina skyline.

It is worth noting that the “#Dubai_Destinations” initiative, launched by the Dubai Media Council last December, aims to introduce Dubai’s distinguished destinations and its various destinations, which represent important elements of attraction, whether for Dubai residents or visitors from within the country or from around the world, where the emirate enjoys a large and diverse group. It is a unique destination that is rarely found in other parts of the world.