Devolver Digital invites us to enjoy Serious Sam: Stormy now that the top-down shooter has left Steam early access, leaving behind dozens of positive reviews. In this proposal set in the Croteam universe, we are challenged to fight against evil imaginations within the mind of Mental, destructive god and archenemy of Serious Sam, in an attempt to stop him once and for all.

