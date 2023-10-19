accelerated naturalizationHe has not seen it before in his career and even wonders whether it is wise. Former top diplomat Ed Kronenburg reacts with surprise at the sudden granting of Dutch nationality to an 18-year-old Israeli boy who has been taken hostage by Hamas. Ofir Engel, detained somewhere in Gaza, most likely does not even know that he is now a Dutch citizen.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
20:45
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Top #diplomats #surprise #Ofir #kidnapped #Hamas #Dutch #citizen