Henry Kissinger served as Secretary of State and National Security Advisor of the United States under Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

In the early 1970s he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the negotiations regarding the departure of the American army from Vietnam. The awarding of the prize was controversial. The Nobel Committee wanted to honor Kissinger and the North Vietnamese negotiator Le Duc Tho, but the North Vietnamese refused the prize because the war had not yet ended. Kissinger did accept the prize. Two members of the Nobel Committee resigned over Kissinger’s selection. They were critical of the American secret bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War.

Even later in life, Kissinger continued to play a role in American international politics. Last July he visited Beijing, where he was received by China’s Supreme Leader Xi Jinping. Kissinger tried to improve the relationship between the United States and China to prevent World War III.

Kissinger’s death was announced by his company Kissinger Associates Inc. He died at his home in Connecticut.