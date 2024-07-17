Home page politics

With Adam Schiff, the next prominent Democratic politician has called on Joe Biden to withdraw. The pressure on the US president is growing again.

Washington, DC – Adam Schiff, a prominent congressman from the Democratic Partysaid on Wednesday in a statement to the Los Angeles Times the incumbent US President Joe Biden Schiff, who called on Biden to “pass the baton,” expressed “serious doubts” about his ability to defeat his Republican opponent Donald Trump at the US election 2024 to defeat.

Schiff stressed that “our nation is at a crossroads.” He warned that “a second Trump presidency would undermine the foundations of our democracy, and I have serious doubts about the president’s ability to defeat Donald Trump in November.” Schiff, who is considered an influential member of the Democratic Party, praised Biden as “one of the most important presidents in our nation’s history” and called on him to step aside to “preserve his legacy.”

Concern about Biden’s fitness – next congressman opposes the president

Schiff, a congressman from California and close White House ally, is seeking a Senate seat in November. He rose to prominence as the Democratic prosecutor in the first impeachment trial of then-President Trump. In his statement to the Los Angeles Times Schiff expressed growing concern within the Democratic Party that discussions about Biden’s age and health could harm him in the US election in November.

Biden, who is facing a growing debate about his mental and physical fitness after his disappointing performance in the first TV debate with Trump, is now being asked to withdraw by around 20 Democratic congressmen and one senator. Nevertheless, the president insists that he is the best candidate for the office. The assassination attempt on his opponent Trump at the weekend only silenced the discussions for a short time.

Democrats want to speed up Biden’s nomination process despite criticism

The Democratic Party plans to speed up Biden’s nomination process through an online vote that could take place in the first week of August. However, this plan is facing resistance from critics of Biden’s re-election. A poll by the Associated Press and the NORC polling institute found that 65 percent of Democrats want Biden to give up his candidacy. (fd with material from AFP)