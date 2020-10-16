Samsung has announced special festive offers on its flagship and mid-range smartphones as well as wearables. In the offer, these Samsung products can be purchased from Amazon India. Under Amazon’s Great Indian Sale, users will get attractive deals on Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab. In this sale of Amazon, users shopping with HDFC Bank’s credit or debit card will also get the benefit of 10 percent instant cashback.During the sale, Galaxy M51, the most popular smartphone of the Galaxy M series, can be purchased under a special price promotion with a discount of 2 thousand rupees. After this offer, 6 GB + 128 GB variants of the phone can be ordered for Rs 22,499. Similarly, Galaxy M31s and M21 can be purchased in Amazon cell with a no-cost EMI option at a discount of Rs. 1000. Here to buy Galaxy M51 from Amazon Click.

Complimentary Amazon Prime Membership for 3 months

The Galaxy M31 Prime Edition will go on sale from October 16 with a price of Rs 16,499 and 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime Membership. Amazon Prime Membership will be available for purchase of 1 thousand rupees Apay Cashback Introductory Offer made on the first day of sale. To buy Galaxy M31 Prime Edition on Amazon click here.

Deals on Galaxy Tablets and Watch too

Apart from this, Galaxy tablets will also get a discount of 1 thousand rupees. Apart from the discount, users will be able to buy Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi for Rs 16,999, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 for Rs 13,999 and Galaxy Tab S6 for Rs 26,999. To make the festive season more spectacular, the Galaxy Watch 4G LTE can be purchased at a special price of Rs 17,990 during the sale. With this, users can also buy this watch at 6 months no-cost EMI.

