Top criminal and internationally wanted drug trafficker Mink K. (60) was arrested on Thursday in the Lebanese capital Beirut. A 41-year-old man has also been arrested. Both men are suspected to be involved in large-scale international drug trafficking.

The men are suspected of involvement in cocaine transports of hundreds of kilograms from South America to the Netherlands. The police traced the suspects through intercepted messages via a cryptocommunication service, which was cracked by the investigative services in early 2021. ‘An analysis of the intercepted messages has provided insight into the role of the 60-year-old suspect in the import of 370 kilos of cocaine in 2020. After this party arrived in Antwerp, the drug organization lost sight of the pallets with boxes of bananas and cocaine. . The Dutchman was probably busy from Lebanon to find out where the drugs had gone. The missing shipment was eventually seized in Germany in October 2020 in a supermarket,” according to the OM.

Extradition

The 41-year-old suspect is associated with illegal shipments of 750 and 840 kilos of cocaine intercepted in the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam in 2021. The Public Prosecution Service has asked the Lebanese authorities to extradite both suspects. It is not yet known how much time this procedure will take.

K. previously served a 4.5-year prison sentence in Lebanon for involvement in a 53-kilogram consignment of cocaine, which he denies. He ended up in the infamous Lebanese Roumieh Prison, where he was among the terrorists and death row inmates. Initially, he managed to make his time in the cell bearable by arranging air conditioning, a widescreen TV and a Playstation game console.

K. was still living in Lebanon, he was unable to travel because the Netherlands refused to renew his passport due to a dispute with the tax authorities.

Bag with explosives

Mink K. was a well-known figure in the Dutch underworld for years. He was convicted of drug and arms trafficking. In September 1999, the police arrested K. after more than two hundred firearms were found in a house in Amsterdam. He is also said to have played a prominent role in the marketing of 15,000 kilos of cocaine by the police and the judiciary between 1991 and 1994.

In 2007 he was acquitted of the murder of the Alkmaar drug dealer Jaap van der Heiden in 1993. Van der Heiden was killed when a bag with explosives exploded at the front door of his home. The police and the judiciary have been investigating the liquidation for years, but it remained difficult to prove.

Willem Holleeder

K. is also the man of the double role. In addition to being a ‘top criminal’, he was a police informant. In 1998 he made a deal with Fred Teeven, then public prosecutor in Amsterdam. Teeven hoped to obtain information about the IRT affair with the help of K.. Interregional investigative teams (IRTs) deliberately allowed drug transport to continue in order to reach the top of the organization of top criminal Klaas Bruinsma, who was shot dead in 1991. Criminals knew about this and made millions of profits under the eyes of the judiciary.

K. has been called as a witness in the appeal against Willem Holleeder, but has so far not shown himself. K. has previously stated that Holleeder was not the man who pulled the strings in the underworld. At the same time, he called him "dominant, manipulative and a sociopath." Holleeder has been sentenced to life imprisonment for involvement in several liquidations. The appeal in his case is nearing the end, the verdict is scheduled for the end of June.

