Cricket is a sport that brings together more than two billion fans worldwide. But with all the excitement the games elicit, we can’t forget to look at the stadiums that make all this possible. The unique atmosphere and story each of these stadiums brings to the fore helps create the unforgettable memories that every cricket fan always looks forward to.

From their design to the history they carry, these grounds are more than stadiums. They are arenas where records have been broken, legends made and tears both of joy and disappointment shed. Whether for their aesthetics or size, the stadiums highlighted below offer something for every fan and will always be regarded by cricket enthusiasts asthe best in the world.

Lord’s Cricket Ground

Lord’s, located in London, is considered the home of cricket. Opened in 1814, the stadium has hosted some of the greatest cricket matches in history. Most young cricket players will do anything to play in this iconic stadium. Although its seating capacity of 30,000 is not the biggest, its conspicuous red seating is a beauty to behold and acts as its trademark in cricket circles.

Kia Oval

Like the Lord’s, the Oval is located in London,but comes with a smaller seating capacity of 23500. The stadium opened its doors in 1845 and has hosted some classic cricket matches over the years. It boasts modern and comfortable seating spaces, making it a darling to fans.

Melbourne Cricket Grounds

This iconic ground holds some of the most memorable moments in modern cricket history. It hosts the Boxing Day Test Match, making it popular with fans. Visiting teams also find the atmosphere here intimidating when playing against the Melbourne Cricket Club that calls the stadium home.

The stadium comes with modern amenities, including state-of-the-art corporate and media facilities. There is no better way to experience cricket than in a fully packed MCG, especially when the home team is playing and winning. The atmosphere is electric.

Eden Gardens

When it comes to atmosphere and passionate fans, Eden Gardens in Kolkata doesn’t disappoint. With a seating capacity of 68,000, the noise here is deafening and will easily get you carried away into song and dance. It has modern amenities and is famous for its culinary treats. From Indian cuisine to cuisines from around the world, at Eden Gardens, fans enjoy cricket and get to treat their palates and irrigate their throats with generous servings, thanks to the Indian hospitality exhibited here.

Wanderers

This list wouldn’t be complete without the Wanderers Stadium in South Africa. The stadium can hold up to 30,000 fans and is famous for its ring of lights. The atmosphere here during matches is electric, and its enclosed arena has always been intimidating for visiting teams. The stadium has hosted historic matches in its bouncy pitches, earning it a place among the greatest cricket stadiums.