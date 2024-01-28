Top contenders | Stubb: “I am grateful and humble” – Haavisto: “Full speed towards the second round”

Alexander Stubb and Pekka Haavisto are going to the second round of the presidential election. Stubb was relieved by the result, Haavisto declared already after the preliminary votes that he would go to the second round.

Premonitions after the preliminary results of the calculation have been settled by the assembly Alexander Stubb broke into a broad smile and hugged his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubbia. Stubb received no less than 28.3 percent of the preliminary votes counted by 8 p.m. It was clearly more than in opinion polls published during the elections.

When 89.7 percent of the votes had been counted, Stubb had collected 27.1 percent of support.

Stubb, who leads election observers in Little Finland, was visibly relieved and moved.

“Much more than I dared to expect. I am very pleased and grateful,” said Stubb.

Yle's official profit forecast was announced on 21.03. According to it, Stubb would receive 27.3 percent support in the first round.

Stubb reiterated that he was grateful and humbled by the result.

“The fact that we get such a result with the team warms us up. I am grateful and humbled by it,” he said.

Stubb assured that he would go to the second round on his own.

“It's not really worth looking at the pages,” he said.

Stubb already praised the campaign as great.

“But I've never had such a feeling of gratitude before,” Stubb said on Yle's election broadcast.

He did not want to speculate on who would be the best second candidate for the second round of the election.

“When I look at that group, I would like to go to the second round with every one of them. Black, they are all absolutely brilliant guys.”

Also supported by the voters' association and the Greens Pekka Haavisto seemed very satisfied with his catch of early votes.

The atmosphere at Haaviston's election supervisors event center Korjaamo was boisterous. Haavisto declared himself going to the second round right after 8 p.m.

“Yes, this seems very likely. This is a great result from the first round. I believe that we are in the second round with Alexander Stubb”, said Haavisto.

The situation was confirmed with Yle's official forecast. Haavisto's final vote share was predicted to be 25.8 percent.

“Yes, this is a very good result. I am very grateful to everyone who went to vote. Full speed towards the second round”, Haavisto summed up.

When 89.7 percent of the votes had been counted, Haavisto received 25.3 percent of the votes.

At the Greens' election supervisors at Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo, there was wild applause after the preliminary votes came in. In the middle, candidate Pekka Haavisto.

This is how Haavisto assesses his chances against Stubb.

“Now there are many votes left from voters of other candidates. I believe that Finns want a calm and stable foreign policy. This is a serious race.”

According to Haavisto, everyone in the campaign fields is now interested in security and foreign policy, regardless of age.

Halla-aho said that he is not actually going to advise the voters of basic Finns on how to vote in the second round.

“However, I am going to pay attention to some things that are important to basic Finns. The candidates have differences in their approach to global issues and very large differences in their approach to immigration,” said Halla-aho.