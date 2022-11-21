Stephen BucketThe internationally renowned composer Stephen Emmer, creator of hundreds of well-known television leaders, comes out as a tinnitus patient after years of silence – he has a high-pitched ringing in his ear and severe hearing loss. Just like doctors, the 64-year-old musician fears a ‘spread’ of tinnitus and therefore wants to start an action group together with artists. He also wants to launch an app that lists noisy restaurants.
Sebastian Quekel
