Jannik Sinner beats his opponents because… he puts them to sleep. The world number 1 is considered the favorite to win the 2024 US Open, especially after the surprising eliminations of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the third round. The 23-year-old Italian earned a long profile in the Washington Post, which praised the methodical – and inevitably soporific for his opponents – tennis proposed by the South Tyrolean.

“Jannik Sinner is a sleepy guy who lulls his opponents and the audience to sleep with a suffocating rhythm.. The rhythm of his shots is so regular that it lulls you to sleep. And after a while the match doesn’t end… He falls asleep”, we read in the article signed by Sally Jenkins, which refers in particular to the clear victory that Sinner obtained in the third round against the Australian Chris O’Connell by 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

“A big explosion was expected in vain. Instead, there was only his clean style of play, tick-tock, tick-tock…”, the article continues. The Italian never derails on the court, “the most visible thing he does is dry himself. No shouting, no complaints, no broken rackets”.

Jenkins extols the normality of the Italian, highlighting the extraordinary growth under the technical guidance of the duo Darren Cahill-Simone Vagnozzi. “The ball hit by Sinner makes a different noise. It depends on the timing and his arm speed: he worked so hard to succeed. The noise is similar to a thud, it’s not a hit from a normal person. All great players produce a distinctive sound and Jannik certainly does.“, says Cahill.

The athlete’s solidity, the Washington Post notes, was also demonstrated by his excellent performance during the months conditioned by the doping case that, starting in the spring, was resolved in late August with an acquittal: the positivity to clostebol, it was decreed, was due to accidental contamination. Now, with only 2 defeats suffered on hard courts this year, Sinner is considered the clear favorite to triumph in the US Open. “This sport is unpredictable, isn’t it?”, Sinner’s words. “Sports can be unpredictable, but a new champion has arrived who is completely methodical”, the Washington Post commented.