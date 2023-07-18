“Top Chef VIP” has reached its last phase of the competition. The celebrities who made it to this point on the Telemundo reality show will have to make one last effort to become the winner of this season. On this occasion, there are only four chosen to face each other in the kitchen, prepare the best dishes and manage to convince the judges, who will be in charge of choosing the best of the entire contest.

“Top Chef VIP”: what time to see the Mexican program?

If you are a fan of cooking shows like “Top Chef VIP”you can’t miss the grand finale at 7:00 pm (ET) and 6:00 pm (CT).

The four finalists of “Top Chef VIP”. Photo: Telemundo

Where to watch “Top Chef VIP” LIVE for free and online?

The grand finale of reality “Top Chef VIP” will be broadcast this July 17 by the Telemundo television signal, its official website and the application for cell phones.

On the other hand, the channel’s social networks will show all the incidents of the last episode of the season so that its followers do not miss a thing.

