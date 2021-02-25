M.Athias Müller von Blumencron, editor-in-chief of digital media of this newspaper from 2013 to 2017, is giving up his position as co-editor-in-chief of the “Tagesspiegel”. He wanted to “dedicate himself to new tasks outside of the Tagesspiegel group at his own request”, announced the publisher. He will end his duties in the third quarter of 2021. Müller von Blumencron has been the editor of the newspaper since 2018 together with Lorenz Maroldt. Alongside Maroldt, Christian Tretbar will be the new editor-in-chief of “Tagesspiegel” on March 1st. He has been in the editorial team since 2006, most recently as the online editor-in-chief.

With Tretbar “the strategic focus of the Tagesspiegelgruppe on a consistent subscription strategy will be advanced,” it said. The publisher Dieter von Holtzbrinck said that Müller von Blumencron “as a courageous and at the same time level-headed offshore regatta sailor” contributed to successfully establishing the “No. 1 position” of the “Tagesspiegel” “in the most demanding newspaper market in Germany” in digital formats and Christian Tretbar as “the ideal digital native as his successor”.

Regarding his appointment as editor-in-chief, Christian Tretbar says: “It is a great honor for me and I am very much looking forward to further strengthening the Tagesspiegel print and digital, expanding the Plus offer for our readers in Berlin and all of Germany as well as the to continue the structural and content-related restructuring of the editorial team according to our story first principle. “

The “Tagesspiegel” belongs – like “Zeit”, “Handelsblatt” and “Wirtschaftswoche” – to Dieter von Holtzbrinck’s DvH Medien GmbH.