Currently, the Pokémon franchise is one of the most expensive on the market, and that is because its products always cause a sensation worldwide, whether with the sale of stuffed animals, collaborations with clothing brands, tennis, video games, movies. and of course, the hobby in which the most money is invested, we talk about cards TCG. Which are becoming expensive because certain pieces are no longer distributed in points of sale.

There are people who usually carry out fraud with these cards, such is the case of the former CEO and president by C-Labo, Nishiura Keiichiro, who was arrested for manipulating these collectibles, involving the company he worked for along the way. Specifically, a little more than 1.2 million dollars has been stolen from the company in order to obtain 40,000 pieces, this distributed among the merchandise of Pokemon and also of Yu-Gi Oh from Konami, leaving the leftover money for your personal account.

Keiichiro billed to C-Labo for the purchases, and then the company made a cash transfer to the alleged seller’s bank account. The strangest detail is that Keiichiro was in cahoots with the seller of these pieces, which left the CEO pocketing just over $1 million from the deal, and the remaining $200,000 went to his accomplice in such a singular crime.

After the company’s higher-ups saw this money inconsistency and saw the invoice, they carried out the investigation and Keiichiro He admitted his crimes, resulting in an arrest under Japan’s “Company Law.” It was alleged that the person spent the stolen money on hotels, expensive wine, trips abroad with women, luxury cars and paying his own rent, since the letters of Pokemon They are usually quite repurchasable on the resale market.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor’s note: This is not the first case in which people want to scam more people with cards, since it also happened with some soft drink caps that were exchanged for some pieces and also with the card from the Van Gogh museum, which is at a price crazy.