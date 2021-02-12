With which candidates will the parties go into the state election in 2021? In Baden-Württemberg, the popularity ratings are on the part of the Prime Minister.

Stuttgart – The date for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021 is March 14. The big parties nominated their top candidates well before this date. Some have been well known in the state for many years, others are still waiting to be taken into the front row. But one thing shows up again and again: Winfried Kretschmann is very popular as Prime Minister. If it were entirely up to the person, he would probably not have to fear the choice at all.

Top candidates for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021

Baden-Württemberg currently has five parliamentary groups in the state parliament: Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen, CDU, AfD, SPD and FDP. In addition to these parties, according to the election polls from Baden-Württemberg, Die Linke also has an outsider chance of entering the state parliament. Below are the key facts about the candidates from the largest parties.

Candidate of the Greens: Winfried Kretschmann

Winfried Kretschmann has his place in the German history books, because he was the first Green to be elected Prime Minister. Until then, the teacher of biology and chemistry has made a long run-up. In 1979 he was involved in founding the Greens in Baden-Württemberg. Only a year later he entered the state parliament for the first time. From 1986 to 1988 he worked under Joschka Fischer in the Ministry of the Environment of the State of Hesse before returning to the state parliament in Stuttgart. Since then he has been a member of the state parliament almost continuously.

Kretschmann became Prime Minister on May 12, 2011, and was re-elected in 2016. He is also the top candidate for Alliance 90 / The Greens for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021.

CDU candidate: Dr. Susanne Eisenmann

Susanne Eisenmann is the CDU’s top candidate for the state election in Baden-Württemberg in 2021. © Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Dr. Susanne Eisenmann is a minister in the current state government with responsibility for culture, youth and sport. After studying German, linguistics and political science, she earned her doctorate in 1990. In addition to her political activities, she had a long-term teaching position at the Institute for Political Science at the University of Stuttgart. In the state capital she could also recommend herself for larger political tasks.

She has been active in municipal political offices since 1990 and was mayor for culture, education and sport from 2005 to 2016. Exactly the subject area for which the CDU top candidate for the state elections has since been responsible as minister for the entire state.

AfD candidate: Bernd Gögel

Bernd Gögel (AfD) giving a speech in the state parliament. © Marijan Murat / dpa

In the last state election, the AfD came to the state parliament of Baden-Württemberg for the first time. Among the new MPs was Bernd Gögel, who has been involved in the AfD since 2013. After a professional career as an employee in the wholesale and logistics sector, he most recently worked as a self-employed freight forwarder. In 2016 he won 19.2 percent of the vote in the Enz constituency as a direct candidate for the state parliament.

Bernd Gögel has been the party leader of the AfD since 2017. Within his party, he positioned himself as an open critic of Björn Höcke, and in 2019 signed an appeal against Höcke and his “excessively on display personality cult”.

SPD candidate: Andreas Stoch

Andreas Stoch is the SPD’s top candidate for the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021. © Christoph Schmidt / dpa

The SPD is looking for a way back into the government. For this, the Social Democrats are relying on a face that is known from a previous state government. Andras Stoch was Minister for Culture, Education and Sport from 2013 to 2016. In this position he was the direct predecessor of Dr. Susanne Eisenmann. Since the last election, the top SPD candidate has been the chairman of his parliamentary group and thus the leader of the opposition in the state parliament. Stoch has also been the state chairman of his party since 2018.

The election campaign for the state elections in 2021 began with him in June 2019. Under the title “Stoch packt’s an” he is on the road in the state to work on a daily basis in various professions and to find out about the concerns of the professional groups.

Candidate of the FDP: Dr. Hans-Ulrich Rülke

Dr. Hans-Ulrich Rülke presenting his election posters for the state elections in 2021. © Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Hans-Ulrich Rülke has been a member of the state parliament since 2006. In 2021, the FDP politician will be the top candidate in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg. In his first legislative period in the state parliament, he became the economic policy spokesman for his parliamentary group and has been the chairman of the FDP / DVP parliamentary group since 2009. Incidentally, the addition “DVP” has historical reasons and does not mean a merger of two parties in one parliamentary group. Before starting his political career, Rülke studied German, politics, history and sociology. He obtained his doctorate and started a career as a teacher in 1993.

Candidate for Die Linke: Sahra Mirow

Sahra Mirow is fighting as the top candidate of the party Die Linke for entry into the state parliament. © The Left

The left has not yet achieved any success in state elections in Baden-Württemberg. It is very uncertain whether she will get the necessary votes this time. Your top candidate Sahra Mirow comes from local politics in Heidelberg and has been in the party since 2009. Mirow is a state spokeswoman for Die Linke – an office that she previously held with the Left Youth in Baden-Württemberg. In Heidelberg she also graduated in East Asian Studies and Archeology.

Anyone who is not only interested in the candidates, but is specifically looking for information about the parties, should take a look at Wahl-O-Mat Baden-Württemberg. With this voting tool you can check online for free which parties more or less agree with your own views. (rm)