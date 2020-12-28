New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary on Monday. Prime Minister Modi said that all those who were very close to him remember his brilliant personality, intelligence, legal understanding and presence.

Other BJP leaders also remembered the former finance minister. Jaitley was among the most vocal leaders of the party for many years and was considered one of the leaders with the deepest political understanding. Jaitley was born in 1952 and died in August last year.

Modi tweeted, “I am remembering my friend Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary. His aristocratic personality, intelligence, legal understanding and willingness are remembered by all those who have interacted closely with him. He worked tirelessly for the progress of India.

Jaitley was an extraordinary MP- Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Jaitley was an extraordinary MP, whose knowledge and insights are very rare. He said, “He made a long-lasting contribution to the country’s politics and served the country with full enthusiasm and dedication.”

BJP President JP Nadda said that Jaitley will be remembered as an outspoken speaker and a competent strategist. At the same time, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that Jaitley’s role in strengthening the party will always be remembered.

Also read-

Inauguration of country’s first driverless metro, PM Modi said – Aim to run metro in 25 cities by 2025

Corona update: 20 thousand new cases, 21 thousand corrected in 24 hours in the country, so far about 98 lakh people recovered